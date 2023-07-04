Mirra Andreeva's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Xiyu Wang is on tap for Tuesday, July 4.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Andreeva vs. Wang Matchup Info

By defeating No. 120-ranked Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 on Thursday, Andreeva reached the Round of 128.

In her previous tournament (French Open), Andreeva was beaten by Cori Gauff 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 on June 3, in the round of 32.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, Wang lost 2-6, 6-7 versus Madison Keys.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Wang have faced each other in the last five years.

Andreeva vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Mirra Andreeva Xiyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

