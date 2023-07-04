Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mirra Andreeva's Round of 128 matchup in Wimbledon against Xiyu Wang is on tap for Tuesday, July 4.
Watch on ESPN as Andreeva looks to take down Wang.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Andreeva vs. Wang Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 120-ranked Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 on Thursday, Andreeva reached the Round of 128.
- In her previous tournament (French Open), Andreeva was beaten by Cori Gauff 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 on June 3, in the round of 32.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne, Wang lost 2-6, 6-7 versus Madison Keys.
- This is the first time that Andreeva and Wang have faced each other in the last five years.
Andreeva vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities
|Mirra Andreeva
|Xiyu Wang
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.