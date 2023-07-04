In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 102) meets Xiyu Wang (No. 65).

Andreeva is getting -210 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Wang (+160).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 67.7% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Xiyu Wang -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mirra Andreeva vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Andreeva beat Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

In Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent tournament), Wang was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-7.

Andreeva has played 20.0 games per match in her 14 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Andreeva has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 21.0 games per match.

In her 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Wang has played eight matches and averaged 19.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Andreeva and Wang have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.