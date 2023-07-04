In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Nao Hibino, the No. 127-ranked player, will clash with Alize Cornet (ranked No. 74).

You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Hibino looks to knock out Cornet.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Hibino vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Hibino remains in the tournament despite falling short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Storm Sanders.

Hibino was beaten by Anna-Lena Friedsam (3-6, 6-3, 4-6) on May 29 in the round of 128 of her previous tournament, French Open.

In Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers (her previous tournament), Cornet was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 60-ranked Emma Navarro, 5-7, 6-7.

This is the first time that Hibino and Cornet have competed against each other in the last five years.

Hibino vs. Cornet Odds and Probabilities

Nao Hibino Alize Cornet +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.