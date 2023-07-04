Nao Hibino (No. 127 ranking) will meet Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Compared to the underdog Hibino (+210), Cornet is the favorite (-275) to make it to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Alize Cornet +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

Hibino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Storm Sanders.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cornet was defeated 5-7, 6-7 against Emma Navarro.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hibino has played an average of 21.6 games.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Hibino has played an average of 18.7 games.

Cornet has averaged 22.3 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.

On grass surfaces, Cornet has played nine matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Hibino and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.