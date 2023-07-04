Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Nao Hibino (No. 127 ranking) will meet Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.
Compared to the underdog Hibino (+210), Cornet is the favorite (-275) to make it to the Round of 64.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Nao Hibino
|Alize Cornet
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|44.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights
- Hibino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Storm Sanders.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cornet was defeated 5-7, 6-7 against Emma Navarro.
- In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hibino has played an average of 21.6 games.
- In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Hibino has played an average of 18.7 games.
- Cornet has averaged 22.3 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.
- On grass surfaces, Cornet has played nine matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Hibino and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.