Nao Hibino (No. 127 ranking) will meet Alize Cornet (No. 74) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Compared to the underdog Hibino (+210), Cornet is the favorite (-275) to make it to the Round of 64.

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Alize Cornet
+210 Odds to Win Match -275
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Nao Hibino vs. Alize Cornet Trends and Insights

  • Hibino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Storm Sanders.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Cornet was defeated 5-7, 6-7 against Emma Navarro.
  • In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hibino has played an average of 21.6 games.
  • In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Hibino has played an average of 18.7 games.
  • Cornet has averaged 22.3 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.3% of the games.
  • On grass surfaces, Cornet has played nine matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
  • Hibino and Cornet have not played each other since 2015.

