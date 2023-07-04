Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Ons Jabeur and Magdalena Frech at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can watch Frech attempt to knock out Jabeur on ESPN.

Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Frech Matchup Info

Jabeur lost 3-6, 2-6 versus Camila Giorgi in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne (her most recent match).

In her most recent match on June 24, 2023, Frech was defeated 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 versus Tereza Martincova in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne.

Jabeur and Frech have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open, and Jabeur was the victor, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Jabeur has taken the W in two sets versus Frech, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Frech has claimed one set.

Jabeur and Frech have gone head to head in 27 games, and it's been Jabeur who has come out on top, claiming 16 of them. Frech has won 11 games.

Jabeur vs. Frech Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Magdalena Frech -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

