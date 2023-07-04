Ons Jabeur (No. 6 ranking) will meet Magdalena Frech (No. 70) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Jabeur is getting -400 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 over Frech (+290).

Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 80.0% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Magdalena Frech -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41

Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Jabeur was eliminated by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16.

Frech is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 loss to No. 122-ranked Tereza Martincova in the qualifying round at Viking International Eastbourne.

Jabeur has played 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

In her seven matches on grass over the past year, Jabeur has played an average of 21.7 games.

In her 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Frech is averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

Frech is averaging 26.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 10 matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On March 11, 2023, Jabeur and Frech matched up in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Jabeur secured the win 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Jabeur has clinched two sets versus Frech (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Frech's one.

Jabeur and Frech have matched up in 27 total games, with Jabeur taking 16 and Frech claiming 11.

Jabeur and Frech have matched up one time, averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

