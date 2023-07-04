Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Panna Udvardy and Aryna Sabalenka going toe to toe on Tuesday, July 4.
The Udvardy-Sabalenka match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Udvardy vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne on June 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Udvardy was dropped by Ana Bogdan 4-6, 4-6.
- Sabalenka is coming off a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 at Bett1open.
- Udvardy hasn't matched up with Sabalenka in the past five years.
Udvardy vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Panna Udvardy
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+1000
|Odds to Win Match
|-3000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|31.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|68.4
