The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Panna Udvardy and Aryna Sabalenka going toe to toe on Tuesday, July 4.

The Udvardy-Sabalenka match will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Udvardy vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne on June 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Udvardy was dropped by Ana Bogdan 4-6, 4-6.

Sabalenka is coming off a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 at Bett1open.

Udvardy hasn't matched up with Sabalenka in the past five years.

Udvardy vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Panna Udvardy Aryna Sabalenka +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 31.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.4

