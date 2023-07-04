On Tuesday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in the world) takes on Panna Udvardy (No. 82) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Sabalenka is the favorite (-3000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Udvardy, who is +1000.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 96.8% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Aryna Sabalenka +1000 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 31.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 68.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Panna Udvardy vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne on June 24, 2023 (her last match), Udvardy was dropped by Ana Bogdan 4-6, 4-6.

In her last match on June 22, 2023, Sabalenka lost 2-6, 6-7 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 16 of Bett1open.

In her 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Udvardy has played an average of 21.5 games.

In her one match on grass over the past 12 months, Udvardy has played an average of 20.0 games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 61 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Sabalenka has played two matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Udvardy and Sabalenka have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.