Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (50-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 4.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (7-1) for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 18-20 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (414 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule