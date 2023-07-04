Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in baseball, slugging .424.

The Red Sox's .260 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (414 total runs).

The Red Sox rank sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Boston's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Garrett Whitlock James Kaprielian 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.