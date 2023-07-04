Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rangers on July 4, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.326/.505 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has recorded 86 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .277/.350/.460 slash line so far this year.
- Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|8.2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 36 walks and 56 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .283/.347/.456 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .262/.328/.511 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
