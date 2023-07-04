Ryan Peniston and Andy Murray are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 4.

You can see Peniston look to take down Murray on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Peniston vs. Murray Matchup Info

Peniston came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent match).

Murray last played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur.

This is the first time that Peniston and Murray have gone head to head in the last five years.

Peniston vs. Murray Odds and Probabilities

Ryan Peniston Andy Murray +575 Odds to Win Match -1000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 14.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 34.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.