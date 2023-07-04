In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Andy Murray (No. 40 in rankings) will face Ryan Peniston (No. 268) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Murray is getting -1000 odds to win against Peniston (+575).

Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andy Murray has a 90.9% chance to win.

Ryan Peniston Andy Murray +575 Odds to Win Match -1000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 14.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 34.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.1

Ryan Peniston vs. Andy Murray Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 26, 2023 (his last match), Peniston lost to Marc-Andrea Huesler 3-6, 2-6.

Murray most recently played on June 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships and was taken down 3-6, 1-6 by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur.

Peniston has played 21.2 games per match in his 12 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Peniston has played an average of 18.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Murray has competed in 33 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 27.8 games per match (42.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On grass courts, Murray has played four matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Peniston and Murray have played in the last five years.

