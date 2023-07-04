The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Shintaro Mochizuki and Tommy Paul going toe to toe on Tuesday, July 4.

ESPN will air this Mochizuki versus Paul match.

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Mochizuki vs. Paul Matchup Info

Mochizuki is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory over No. 112-ranked Zsombor Piros in Thursday's qualifying round.

In his last tournament (French Open), Mochizuki was beaten by Dennis Novak 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 on May 22, in the qualification round 1.

Paul is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 defeat to No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the finals at Viking International Eastbourne.

Mochizuki and Paul haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Mochizuki vs. Paul Odds and Probabilities

Shintaro Mochizuki Tommy Paul +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

