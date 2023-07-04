In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 212-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki takes on No. 15 Tommy Paul.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Mochizuki (+450), Paul is the favorite with -700 odds.

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has an 87.5% chance to win.

Shintaro Mochizuki Tommy Paul +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Mochizuki beat No. 112-ranked Zsombor Piros, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Paul is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the finals at Viking International Eastbourne.

Mochizuki has played 22.3 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 15 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Mochizuki has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.7 games per match (26.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 63.6% of games.

Paul has played 57 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.9 games per match (37.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

Paul is averaging 24.7 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.6 games per set in six matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Mochizuki and Paul have not played against each other.

