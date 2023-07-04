Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Sho Shimabukuro, the No. 162-ranked player, will compete against Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 24).
You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Shimabukuro looks to knock out Dimitrov.
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Shimabukuro vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
- Shimabukuro is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 179-ranked Denis Kudla in Thursday's qualifying round.
- Shimabukuro was beaten by Toby Alex Kodat (4-6, 6-3, 5-7) on February 23 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023.
- In his last match in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships, Dimitrov went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.
- Shimabukuro hasn't matched up with Dimitrov in the past five years.
Shimabukuro vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities
|Sho Shimabukuro
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+725
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|12.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|37.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.5
