In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Sho Shimabukuro, the No. 162-ranked player, will compete against Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 24).

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Shimabukuro looks to knock out Dimitrov.

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Shimabukuro vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Shimabukuro is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 179-ranked Denis Kudla in Thursday's qualifying round.

Shimabukuro was beaten by Toby Alex Kodat (4-6, 6-3, 5-7) on February 23 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships, Dimitrov went down 4-6, 4-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz.

Shimabukuro hasn't matched up with Dimitrov in the past five years.

Shimabukuro vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Sho Shimabukuro Grigor Dimitrov +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

