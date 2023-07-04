In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 162-ranked Sho Shimabukuro faces No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov.

With -1400 odds, Dimitrov is favored over Shimabukuro (+725) in this match.

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 93.3% chance to win.

Sho Shimabukuro Grigor Dimitrov
+725 Odds to Win Match -1400
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000
12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2%
37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

  • By beating No. 179-ranked Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Shimabukuro advanced to the Round of 128.
  • Dimitrov last played on June 23, 2023 in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.
  • In his nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shimabukuro has played an average of 27.6 games (30.0 in best-of-five matches).
  • On grass, Shimabukuro has played three matches over the past year, totaling 30.3 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 58.2% of games.
  • Dimitrov is averaging 23.3 games per match (28.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.
  • Dimitrov is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Shimabukuro and Dimitrov have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

