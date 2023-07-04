In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 162-ranked Sho Shimabukuro faces No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov.

With -1400 odds, Dimitrov is favored over Shimabukuro (+725) in this match.

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 93.3% chance to win.

Sho Shimabukuro Grigor Dimitrov +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

By beating No. 179-ranked Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Shimabukuro advanced to the Round of 128.

Dimitrov last played on June 23, 2023 in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

In his nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shimabukuro has played an average of 27.6 games (30.0 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Shimabukuro has played three matches over the past year, totaling 30.3 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 58.2% of games.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.3 games per match (28.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.

Dimitrov is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Shimabukuro and Dimitrov have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

