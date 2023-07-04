Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 162-ranked Sho Shimabukuro faces No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov.
With -1400 odds, Dimitrov is favored over Shimabukuro (+725) in this match.
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 93.3% chance to win.
|Sho Shimabukuro
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+725
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|12.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|37.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.5
Sho Shimabukuro vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 179-ranked Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Shimabukuro advanced to the Round of 128.
- Dimitrov last played on June 23, 2023 in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.
- In his nine matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shimabukuro has played an average of 27.6 games (30.0 in best-of-five matches).
- On grass, Shimabukuro has played three matches over the past year, totaling 30.3 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 58.2% of games.
- Dimitrov is averaging 23.3 games per match (28.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 50 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.1% of those games.
- Dimitrov is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Shimabukuro and Dimitrov have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
