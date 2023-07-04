Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Sorana Cirstea and Tatjana Maria at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Maria's matchup with Cirstea can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cirstea vs. Maria Matchup Info

Cirstea last competed on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-2, 3-6 defeat by No. 61-ranked Ana Bogdan .

Maria last played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was taken down 7-5, 2-6, 0-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

Cirstea and Maria have been evenly matched, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Maria was the last man standing in their most recent matchup on June 29, 2022, winning 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

In five total sets, Cirstea has the advantage, taking the win in three of them, while Maria has taken two.

Cirstea has won 26 games versus Maria, good for a 56.5% win rate, while Maria has won 20 games.

Cirstea vs. Maria Odds and Probabilities

Sorana Cirstea Tatjana Maria -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

