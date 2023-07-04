Tatjana Maria (No. 62) will face Sorana Cirstea (No. 37) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Cirstea is getting -130 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 over Maria (+100).

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 56.5% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Tatjana Maria -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 50.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.3

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

Cirstea is coming off a defeat to No. 61-ranked Ana Bogdan, 3-6, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

In her last match on June 26, 2023, Maria lost 7-5, 2-6, 0-6 against Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Cirstea has played 36 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match.

Cirstea has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 28.3 games per match.

In her 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Maria is averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 51.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Maria has played six matches and averaged 25.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Cirstea and Maria each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on June 29, 2022, with Maria claiming the victory 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Cirstea has secured three against Maria (60.0%), while Maria has captured two.

Cirstea has captured 26 games (56.5% win rate) against Maria, who has claimed 20 games.

Cirstea and Maria have squared off two times, averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

