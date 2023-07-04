Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Varvara Gracheva and Camila Giorgi at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Gracheva vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Gracheva is coming off a loss to No. 65-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In her most recent match in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne, Giorgi went down 2-6, 5-7 versus Daria Kasatkina.

Gracheva and Giorgi have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the French Open, and Gracheva was victorious, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

Gracheva and Giorgi have matched up for three total sets, with Gracheva winning two sets and Giorgi coming out on top in one of them.

Gracheva and Giorgi have gone head to head in 27 games, and it's been Gracheva who has come out on top, claiming 14 of them. Giorgi has won 13 games.

Gracheva vs. Giorgi Odds and Probabilities

Varvara Gracheva Camila Giorgi +210 Odds to Win Match -275 - Odds to Win Tournament +10000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

