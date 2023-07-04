In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Varvara Gracheva (ranked No. 41) takes on Camila Giorgi (No. 48).

Giorgi has -275 odds to secure a win against Gracheva (+210).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has a 73.3% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Camila Giorgi +210 Odds to Win Match -275 - Odds to Win Tournament +10000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 43.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Varvara Gracheva vs. Camila Giorgi Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 29, 2023 (her last match), Gracheva lost to Lucia Bronzetti 4-6, 3-6.

Giorgi most recently played on June 30, 2023 in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 2-6, 5-7 by No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Gracheva has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.

Gracheva has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 17.8 games per match.

In her 37 matches in the past year across all court types, Giorgi is averaging 22.4 games per match while winning 52.6% of those games.

On grass courts, Giorgi has played seven matches and averaged 22.7 games per match and 11.4 games per set.

In the only match between Gracheva and Giorgi dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 64, Gracheva came out on top 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.

Gracheva has claimed two sets against Giorgi (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Giorgi's one.

Gracheva has defeated Giorgi in 14 of 27 total games between them, good for a 51.9% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Gracheva and Giorgi are averaging 27.0 games and 3.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.