The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Yanina Wickmayer and Anna Blinkova square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

The Wickmayer-Blinkova matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Wickmayer vs. Blinkova Matchup Info

By taking down No. 154-ranked Laura Siegemund 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday, Wickmayer advanced to the Round of 128.

In her last tournament (French Open), Wickmayer was eliminated by Olga Danilovic 3-6, 2-6 on May 24, in the qualification round 2.

In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Blinkova came up short 3-6, 2-6 against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

This is the first time that Wickmayer and Blinkova have faced each other in the last five years.

Wickmayer vs. Blinkova Odds and Probabilities

Yanina Wickmayer Anna Blinkova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament - 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

