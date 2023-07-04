Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
On Tuesday, Yanina Wickmayer (No. 112 in the world) faces Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
With -135 odds, Wickmayer is favored over Blinkova (+105) in this match.
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Yanina Wickmayer
|Anna Blinkova
|-135
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|57.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|52.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.3
Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights
- Wickmayer advanced past Laura Siegemund 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Blinkova was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wickmayer has played 21.8 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
- In her three matches on grass over the past year, Wickmayer has played an average of 26.0 games.
- In her 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 51.8% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Blinkova has played five matches and averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- This is the first time that Wickmayer and Blinkova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
