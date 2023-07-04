On Tuesday, Yanina Wickmayer (No. 112 in the world) faces Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -135 odds, Wickmayer is favored over Blinkova (+105) in this match.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 57.4% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Anna Blinkova -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament - 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Wickmayer advanced past Laura Siegemund 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Blinkova was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wickmayer has played 21.8 games per match and won 55.2% of them.

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Wickmayer has played an average of 26.0 games.

In her 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 51.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Blinkova has played five matches and averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Wickmayer and Blinkova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

