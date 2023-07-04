On Tuesday, Yanina Wickmayer (No. 112 in the world) faces Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -135 odds, Wickmayer is favored over Blinkova (+105) in this match.

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, July 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yanina Wickmayer has a 57.4% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Anna Blinkova
-135 Odds to Win Match +105
+30000 Odds to Win Tournament -
57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament -
52.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.3

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

  • Wickmayer advanced past Laura Siegemund 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Thursday.
  • In her most recent match on June 29, 2023, Blinkova was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
  • Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wickmayer has played 21.8 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
  • In her three matches on grass over the past year, Wickmayer has played an average of 26.0 games.
  • In her 54 matches in the past year across all court types, Blinkova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 51.8% of those games.
  • On grass surfaces, Blinkova has played five matches and averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Wickmayer and Blinkova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

