Tuesday's game that pits the New York Yankees (47-38) versus the Baltimore Orioles (49-34) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on July 4.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

New York has a record of 28-16, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

New York ranks 16th in the majors with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

