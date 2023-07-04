The New York Yankees versus Baltimore Orioles game on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Adley Rutschman.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Orioles have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 31 of the 51 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60.8%).

New York has a 28-16 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

New York has played in 84 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-44-4).

The Yankees have collected a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-19 21-19 22-9 25-29 38-32 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.