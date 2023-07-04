How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with 120 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York's .411 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
- New York ranks 16th in runs scored with 378 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
- Yankees hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.228).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Schmidt has registered two quality starts this season.
- Schmidt will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
|7/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Kyle Hendricks
