Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (47-38) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (49-34) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, July 4, with a start time of 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (3-6, 4.37 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (8-5, 4.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Anthony Rizzo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 28-16 (63.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (51.4%) in those games.

This year, the Orioles have won 14 of 29 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Orioles had a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.