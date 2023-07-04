Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Adley Rutschman and others when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (3-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 17 starts this season.

Schmidt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1 at Red Sox Jun. 18 4.2 5 2 2 3 3 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 5.1 4 1 1 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 6.0 6 3 3 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torres Stats

Torres has 76 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.321/.406 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 37 RBI (77 total hits).

He has a .267/.361/.424 slash line so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .188 with five walks.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 83 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .273/.377/.421 on the year.

Rutschman has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 81 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.325/.477 on the season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

