A match between Ysaline Bonaventure (No. 91) and Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 191) is on tap for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can see Bonaventure look to take down Bai on ESPN.

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bonaventure vs. Bai Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, Libema Open, Bonaventure was defeated by No. 163-ranked Carol Zhao, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

Bai advanced past Anna Brogan 6-3, 6-0 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In the round of 32 of her previous tournament (Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 22, Bai was defeated by No. 44-ranked Varvara Gracheva 3-6, 6-3, 6-7.

Bonaventure hasn't played Bai in the past five years.

Bonaventure vs. Bai Odds and Probabilities

Ysaline Bonaventure Zhuoxuan Bai -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

