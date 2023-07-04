Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 191) will meet Ysaline Bonaventure (No. 91) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Against the underdog Bai (+120), Bonaventure is favored (-155) to get to the Round of 64.

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ysaline Bonaventure has a 60.8% chance to win.

Ysaline Bonaventure Zhuoxuan Bai -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Ysaline Bonaventure vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, Libema Open, Bonaventure was eliminated by No. 163-ranked Carol Zhao, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

Bai eliminated Anna Brogan 6-3, 6-0 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

Bonaventure has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match.

Bonaventure has played one match on grass over the past year, and 26.0 games per match.

Bai is averaging 23.7 games per match through her six matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 57.7% of those games.

Bai is averaging 20.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set through three matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Bonaventure and Bai have not competed against each other since 2015.

