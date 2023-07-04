The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Zhizhen Zhang and Botic Van de Zandschulp match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

You can see Van de Zandschulp try to knock out Zhang on ESPN.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Zhang vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info

Zhang is coming off a loss to No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at Viking International Eastbourne.

Van de Zandschulp is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 61-ranked Mikael Ymer in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Zhang and Van de Zandschulp haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Zhang vs. Van de Zandschulp Odds and Probabilities

Zhizhen Zhang Botic Van de Zandschulp +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

