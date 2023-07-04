In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (ranked No. 44) faces Zhizhen Zhang (No. 52).

In this Round of 128 matchup, Van de Zandschulp is favored (-155) against Zhang (+120) .

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 60.8% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Botic Van de Zandschulp +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.7

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

Zhang is coming off a defeat to No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at Viking International Eastbourne.

In his most recent match on June 27, 2023, Van de Zandschulp lost 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 against Mikael Ymer in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Zhang has played 25.1 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Zhang has played an average of 21.0 games.

Van de Zandschulp has played 51 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.0 games per match (37.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Van de Zandschulp has played four matches and averaged 29.0 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set.

This is the first time that Zhang and Van de Zandschulp have matched up in the last five years.

