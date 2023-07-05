Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has an RBI in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.302
|AVG
|.196
|.362
|OBP
|.302
|.547
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|8
|14/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
