Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .253 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .302 AVG .196 .362 OBP .302 .547 SLG .478 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 10 RBI 8 14/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings