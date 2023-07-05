Aleksandar Vukic, the No. 87-ranked player, and Quentin Halys, the No. 79-ranked player, will the hit court on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

Vukic's match with Halys will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vukic vs. Halys Matchup Info