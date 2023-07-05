Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aleksandar Vukic, the No. 87-ranked player, and Quentin Halys, the No. 79-ranked player, will the hit court on July 5 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
Vukic's match with Halys will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Vukic vs. Halys Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 66-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 on Monday, Vukic reached the Round of 64.
- In his most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Vukic was beaten by Miomir Kecmanovic 6-7, 4-6 on June 28, in the round of 16.
- Halys is coming off a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 30-ranked Daniel Evans in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In his previous tournament (French Open) on May 30, Halys went up against Guido Pella in the round of 128 and was eliminated 4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7.
- Vukic and Halys went toe to toe in the qualifying round at the 2021 ATP Challenger Heilbronn, Germany Men Singles on May 10, 2021. Vukic won the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
- Vukic and Halys have matched up for three sets, and it's been Vukic who has taken the reins, winning two of them. Halys has won one set.
- Vukic has taken 15 games against Halys, good for a 51.7% winning percentage, while Halys has claimed 14 games.
