On Wednesday, Quentin Halys (No. 79 in the world) takes on Aleksandar Vukic (No. 87) in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 64, Halys is favored over Vukic, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Quentin Halys has a 63.6% chance to win.

Aleksandar Vukic Quentin Halys +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights

Vukic is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 66-ranked Daniel Altmaier in Monday's Round of 128.

Halys beat Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Vukic has played 32 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (43.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his six matches on grass over the past 12 months, Vukic has played an average of 26.3 games (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past 12 months, Halys has competed in 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.2% of the games. He averages 25.9 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Halys is averaging 25.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set through two matches on grass in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Vukic and Halys dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Heilbronn, Germany Men Singles qualifying round, Vukic came out on top 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Vukic and Halys have matched up in three sets against each other, with Vukic claiming two of them.

Vukic has the edge in 29 total games versus Halys, taking 15 of them.

In one match between Vukic and Halys, they have played 29 games and three sets per match on average.

