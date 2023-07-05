Wednesday's Round of 64 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Alexander Bublik and Jeffrey John Wolf at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can tune in to ESPN to see the match unfold as Bublik attempts to hold off Wolf.

Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Bublik vs. Wolf Matchup Info

Bublik is coming off a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 54-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in Monday's Round of 128.

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Bublik made the final and then defeated No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on June 25.

Wolf eliminated Enzo Couacaud 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the quarterfinal of his last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 29, Wolf was beaten by No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul 4-6, 6-4, 6-7.

In two head-to-head matches, Wolf has beaten Bublik two times, while Bublik has secured the win in zero matches. Wolf won their last matchup 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 22, 2023.

Wolf and Bublik have matched up for five sets, and it's been Wolf who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming four of them. Bublik has won one set.

In 49 total games, Wolf has the advantage, taking the win in 29 of them, while Bublik has taken 20.

Bublik vs. Wolf Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Bublik Jeffrey John Wolf -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

