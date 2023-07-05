No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik will take on No. 48 Jeffrey John Wolf in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.

Against the underdog Wolf (+155), Bublik is the favorite (-200) to get to the Round of 32.

Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Jeffrey John Wolf -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Alexander Bublik vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bublik took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Wolf made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 158-ranked Enzo Couacaud 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

Bublik has played 49 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches).

Bublik has played 11 matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 22.4 games per match.

In the past year, Wolf has played 56 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.3% of the games. He averages 24.8 games per match (35.9 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Wolf is averaging 25.1 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.4 games per set in seven matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Wolf has beaten Bublik two times in two meetings. Wolf secured the win in their most recent match 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 22, 2023.

Wolf and Bublik have competed in five sets against on another, with Wolf capturing four of them.

Wolf and Bublik have competed in 49 total games, and Wolf has won more often, securing 29 of them.

In two matches between Bublik and Wolf, they have played 24.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

