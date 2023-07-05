A match between Alycia Parks (No. 51) and Ana Bogdan (No. 57) is slated for Wednesday, July 5 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

The Parks-Bogdan matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parks vs. Bogdan Matchup Info

Parks is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 87-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam in Monday's Round of 128.

In her most recent tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Parks lost to Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 4-6 on June 19, in the round of 32.

Bogdan came out on top 7-6, 7-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bogdan was eliminated in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, when she went down 3-6, 4-6 to Caroline Garcia.

This is the first time that Parks and Bogdan have gone head to head in the last five years.

Parks vs. Bogdan Odds and Probabilities

Alycia Parks Ana Bogdan +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.