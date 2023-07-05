Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A match between Alycia Parks (No. 51) and Ana Bogdan (No. 57) is slated for Wednesday, July 5 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
The Parks-Bogdan matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Parks vs. Bogdan Matchup Info
- Parks is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 87-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam in Monday's Round of 128.
- In her most recent tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham), Parks lost to Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 4-6 on June 19, in the round of 32.
- Bogdan came out on top 7-6, 7-6 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Bogdan was eliminated in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, when she went down 3-6, 4-6 to Caroline Garcia.
- This is the first time that Parks and Bogdan have gone head to head in the last five years.
Parks vs. Bogdan Odds and Probabilities
|Alycia Parks
|Ana Bogdan
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|41.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.7
