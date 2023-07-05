In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Alycia Parks (ranked No. 51) meets Ana Bogdan (No. 57).

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Parks (+170), Bogdan is favored with -225 odds.

Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ana Bogdan has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Ana Bogdan +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Alycia Parks vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

Parks is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 87-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Bogdan defeated No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Through 35 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Parks has played 22.1 games per match and won 46.9% of them.

On grass, Parks has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 39.0% of games.

Bogdan has averaged 23.4 games per match in her 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

In seven matches on grass courts in the past year, Bogdan has averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.5% of those games.

Parks and Bogdan have not competed against each other since 2015.

