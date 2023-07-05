The Round of 64 of Wimbledon will see Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Wednesday, July 5.

You can watch as Rublev tries to knock out Karatsev on ESPN.

Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Rublev vs. Karatsev Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Rublev beat No. 64-ranked Max Purcell, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

In his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev fell in the final to No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on June 25.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Karatsev beat No. 75-ranked Luca van Assche, winning 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Karatsev suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 20, when he lost 2-6, 6-3, 2-6 to Lorenzo Sonego.

Rublev and Karatsev competed in the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on March 19, 2021. Karatsev sealed the win 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Karatsev has gotten the better of Rublev in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Rublev's one.

Karatsev and Rublev have matched up for 28 total games, with Karatsev winning 16 games and Rublev coming out on top in 12.

Rublev vs. Karatsev Odds and Probabilities

Andrey Rublev Aslan Karatsev -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

