In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 7) takes on Aslan Karatsev (No. 50).

In the Round of 64, Rublev is favored over Karatsev, with -550 odds compared to the underdog's +375.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Aslan Karatsev -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Rublev advanced past No. 64-ranked Max Purcell, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Karatsev made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 75-ranked Luca van Assche 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.

Rublev has played 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Rublev has played five matches over the past year, totaling 25.4 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court types, Karatsev is averaging 24.2 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Karatsev has played five matches and averaged 27.6 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

In the one match between Rublev and Karatsev dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semifinals, Karatsev came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Karatsev has won two, while Rublev has secured one.

Karatsev has captured 16 games (57.1% win rate) versus Rublev, who has secured 12 games.

In one match between Rublev and Karatsev, they have played 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.