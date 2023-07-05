Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 54 of 79 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.313
|AVG
|.205
|.397
|OBP
|.314
|.506
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|15
|35/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 5.04 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.