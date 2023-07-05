Anthony Rizzo and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Rizzo has had a hit in 54 of 79 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.4%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 35 .313 AVG .205 .397 OBP .314 .506 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 23 RBI 15 35/19 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

