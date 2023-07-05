On Wednesday, Billy McKinney (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .250 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (19.0%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 21 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 .314 AVG .172 .333 OBP .200 .771 SLG .207 7 XBH 1 4 HR 0 6 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings