Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A match between Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 85) and Oscar Otte (No. 233) is on tap for Wednesday, July 5 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.
You can watch Galan try to hold off Otte on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Galan vs. Otte Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 27-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday, Galan reached the Round of 64.
- In the Viking International Eastbourne, Galan's most recent tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 5-7 by No. 55-ranked Maxime Cressy on June 27 in the round of 32 round.
- Otte reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 86-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.
- In Terra Wortmann Open, Otte's last tournament, he matched up with No. 65-ranked Laslo Djere in the round of 32 on June 19 and lost 6-7, 3-6.
- Galan and Otte haven't played each other in the last five years.
Galan vs. Otte Odds and Probabilities
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|Oscar Otte
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|44.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.