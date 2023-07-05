A match between Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 85) and Oscar Otte (No. 233) is on tap for Wednesday, July 5 as part of the Round of 64 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Galan try to hold off Otte on ESPN.

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Galan vs. Otte Matchup Info

By defeating No. 27-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Monday, Galan reached the Round of 64.

In the Viking International Eastbourne, Galan's most recent tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 5-7 by No. 55-ranked Maxime Cressy on June 27 in the round of 32 round.

Otte reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 86-ranked Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 on Monday.

In Terra Wortmann Open, Otte's last tournament, he matched up with No. 65-ranked Laslo Djere in the round of 32 on June 19 and lost 6-7, 3-6.

Galan and Otte haven't played each other in the last five years.

Galan vs. Otte Odds and Probabilities

Daniel Elahi Galan Oscar Otte +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.6

