No. 85-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan will face No. 233 Oscar Otte in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.

Otte is getting -225 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 over Galan (+170).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Oscar Otte has a 69.2% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Oscar Otte +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Oscar Otte Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Galan advanced past No. 27-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Otte clinched a victory against No. 86-ranked Dominik Koepfer, winning 7-5, 6-3, 7-6.

Galan has played 40 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Galan has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.7 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Otte has averaged 26.0 games per match (38.2 in best-of-five matches) through his 34 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.

On grass courts, Otte has played six matches and averaged 27.3 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Galan and Otte have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.