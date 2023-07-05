The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Wednesday, with Jodie Anna Burrage, the No. 108-ranked player, matching up with Daria Kasatkina, the No. 10-ranked player.

You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Kasatkina tries to hold off Burrage.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kasatkina vs. Burrage Matchup Info

By beating No. 100-ranked Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4 on Monday, Kasatkina advanced to the Round of 64.

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Kasatkina went down in the final to No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-7 on July 1.

Burrage beat Catherine McNally 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In Viking International Eastbourne, Burrage's previous tournament, she went head to head with No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff in the round of 16 on June 28 and was defeated 1-6, 1-6.

Kasatkina hasn't played Burrage in the past five years.

Kasatkina vs. Burrage Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Jodie Anna Burrage -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.