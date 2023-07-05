Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 64 at Wimbledon is set for Wednesday, with Jodie Anna Burrage, the No. 108-ranked player, matching up with Daria Kasatkina, the No. 10-ranked player.
You can watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Kasatkina tries to hold off Burrage.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kasatkina vs. Burrage Matchup Info
- By beating No. 100-ranked Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4 on Monday, Kasatkina advanced to the Round of 64.
- In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Kasatkina went down in the final to No. 25-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 6-7 on July 1.
- Burrage beat Catherine McNally 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In Viking International Eastbourne, Burrage's previous tournament, she went head to head with No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff in the round of 16 on June 28 and was defeated 1-6, 1-6.
- Kasatkina hasn't played Burrage in the past five years.
Kasatkina vs. Burrage Odds and Probabilities
|Daria Kasatkina
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.