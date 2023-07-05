No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina will face No. 108 Jodie Anna Burrage in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.

Kasatkina is favored (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Burrage, who is +310.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, July 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 81.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Jodie Anna Burrage
-450 Odds to Win Match +310
+3300 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4%
2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kasatkina beat Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4.
  • Burrage was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Catherine McNally in the Round of 128 on Monday.
  • Kasatkina has played 20.5 games per match in her 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • Kasatkina has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.
  • In her 21 matches in the past year across all court types, Burrage is averaging 23.9 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.
  • In 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Burrage has averaged 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 48.5% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Kasatkina and Burrage have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

