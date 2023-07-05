No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina will face No. 108 Jodie Anna Burrage in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.

Kasatkina is favored (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Burrage, who is +310.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 81.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Jodie Anna Burrage -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kasatkina beat Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4.

Burrage was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Catherine McNally in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Kasatkina has played 20.5 games per match in her 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Kasatkina has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.

In her 21 matches in the past year across all court types, Burrage is averaging 23.9 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.

In 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Burrage has averaged 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 48.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Kasatkina and Burrage have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

