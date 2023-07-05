Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina will face No. 108 Jodie Anna Burrage in Wimbledon Round of 64 on Wednesday, July 5.
Kasatkina is favored (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Burrage, who is +310.
Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, July 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Daria Kasatkina
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
Daria Kasatkina vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kasatkina beat Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-4.
- Burrage was victorious 6-1, 6-3 against Catherine McNally in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Kasatkina has played 20.5 games per match in her 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Kasatkina has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.0 games per match.
- In her 21 matches in the past year across all court types, Burrage is averaging 23.9 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.
- In 10 matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Burrage has averaged 26.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set, winning 48.5% of those games.
- This is the first time that Kasatkina and Burrage have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
