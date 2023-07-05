Diane Parry and Petra Martic are prepared to meet in the Round of 64 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 5.

You can see Parry try to knock out Martic on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Parry vs. Martic Matchup Info

By beating No. 135-ranked Harriet Dart 6-7, 6-0, 6-4 on Monday, Parry advanced to the Round of 64.

In the Viking International Eastbourne, Parry's last tournament, she was defeated 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 by No. 47-ranked Lauren Davis on June 24 in the qualification round 1 round.

Martic made it past Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-7, 4-1 in the Round of 128.

In her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 29, Martic squared off against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals and was eliminated 4-6, 1-6.

Parry hasn't faced Martic in the past five years.

Parry vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities

Diane Parry Petra Martic +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.