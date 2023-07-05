In the Round of 64 of Wimbledon on Wednesday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 96) meets Petra Martic (No. 29).

Compared to the underdog Parry (+190), Martic is favored (-250) to get to the Round of 32.

Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, July 5

Wednesday, July 5 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Diane Parry Petra Martic +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Diane Parry vs. Petra Martic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Parry took down No. 135-ranked Harriet Dart, 6-7, 6-0, 6-4.

In her last scheduled match, Martic got a walkover win over Linda Fruhvirtova at Wimbledon.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Parry has played 21.0 games per match and won 45.0% of them.

On grass, Parry has played one match over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match while winning 37.5% of games.

Martic has played 48 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

On grass courts, Martic has played six matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 11.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Parry and Martic have matched up in the last five years.

