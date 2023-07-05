DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 46 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 21 games this season (29.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season (24 of 72), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.260
|AVG
|.183
|.322
|OBP
|.253
|.443
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|35/10
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer (8-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.04), 54th in WHIP (1.418), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
